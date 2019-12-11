Search

Beatrice Yankson death: Islington woman's son charged with murder and arson after fatal fire

PUBLISHED: 07:39 11 December 2019 | UPDATED: 07:39 11 December 2019

A woman died in a flat in her Mingard Walk flat on the Andover Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

A woman died in a flat in her Mingard Walk flat on the Andover Estate. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

The son of a woman who was killed in a flat fire in Finsbury Park in October has been charged with her murder.

Beatrice Yankson, 59, died after the blaze at her home in Mingard Walk on October 26.

Her son, Joel Ellis, 35, was on Tuesday December 10 slapped with charges of murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

Emergency services were called to Ms Yankson's flat at 12.41 on the day in question, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination on October 29 established the cause of her death to be "burns and inhalation of fire/fumes".

Ellis, also of Mingard Walk, was set to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court today (Wed).

