Blackstock Road stabbing: Man knifed in Finsbury Park

Police have cordoned off Blackstock Road. Picture: @Bintaami Archant

A man has been stabbed in Blackstock Road, Finsbury Park.

Blackstock Road Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears Blackstock Road Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Police have closed the road at the junction with Rock Street while they investigate.

Abdul, who works in Fish & Cook, said he saw the aftermath of the incident unfold from his shop window.

"I saw the victim lying on the road," he said. "He'd been stabbed in the leg. It was on the left leg somewhere in the upper thigh. It looked terrible.

"Literally I saw him on the floor and police were assisting him. They were talking to him.

"It's terrible, totally terrible. Hopefully it's nothing serious."

A worker in Rymi hair salon told the Gazette there were a lot of people around when the man was stabbed and police had closed the road.

"I didn't see it as I was inside but there was a stabbing and the road is closed. There's a lot of police around trying to find out what happened."

This page is being updated.