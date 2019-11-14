Victoria Line knife threat robbery: Police release CCTV images after terrifying London-wide spate of robberies

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery on a Victoria Line train from Finsbury Park to Highbury & Islington on October 26. Picture: BTP Archant

Police are appealing for information after thugs threatened to stab a man on the Victoria Line, as a spate of similar robberies plague the capital.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police want to trace these men in connection with a robbery in Seven Sisters on November 9. Picture: BTP Police want to trace these men in connection with a robbery in Seven Sisters on November 9. Picture: BTP

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to trace, following the incident on a tube travelling between Finsbury Park and Highbury & Islington Station on October 26.

At about 6pm, a group of males threatened to stab a 25-year-old man before taking his phone, headphones and watch.

Det Ch Insp Sarah White, from British Transport Police, said: "Recently we have seen a concerning amount of robberies across the rail network in London, and we are working tirelessly to catch those responsible.

"We have specialist plain clothes officers operating across the network, and passengers can also expect to see highly visible reassurance patrols across key routes and areas.

"However, I would still like to remind everyone of the need to be aware of their surroundings when travelling, particularly in the evenings, and of being discreet and secure when carrying their property where possible."

Her warning comes after 16-year-old boy was robbed for his mobile and money at knife point at Seven Sisters Road Station on November 9, and a 21-year-old was asked for his phone and punched in the face on a London Overground train heading to White Hart Lane on October 6.

Police want to trace these men in connection with a robbery in White Hart Lane on November 6. Picture: BTP Police want to trace these men in connection with a robbery in White Hart Lane on November 6. Picture: BTP

The slew of robberies has also seen a group of knife-wielding men try to rob a 16-year-old boy on a c2c train to Upminster Station.

The British Transport Police has also released pictures of people it wants to speak with in connection to these robberies.

Det Ch Insp White added: "Typically, we are seeing things like phones, laptops and airpod earphones being targeted by groups of young men.

"They will usually approach people travelling on their own, but many of these incidents have still taken place in crowded and busy areas."

"Thankfully we police a CCTV rich environment which has enabled us to quickly identify a number of suspects and bring them into custody, and I'd now like to appeal for your help in identifying the men in these photos."

Text the BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 quoting 334 of 14/11/19 if you recognise any of those pictured.

Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery in White Hart Lane on November 6. Picture: BTP Police want to trace this man in connection with a robbery in White Hart Lane on November 6. Picture: BTP

Are you the person who was robbed on the Victoria Line train? Contact Lucas at the Gazette newsdesk on 07785 616244 or email lucas.cumiskey95@gmail.com

You may also want to watch:

Police want to trace these men in connection with a robbery in Euston on November 6. Picture: BTP Police want to trace these men in connection with a robbery in Euston on November 6. Picture: BTP