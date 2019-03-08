Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

'Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control', witness says

PUBLISHED: 08:47 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:29 08 May 2019

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Broad daylight drug dealing and crack smoking in and around the Holloway Waitrose carpark has become a daily blight on the lives of neighbours, claims one terrified witness.

People are allegedly selling and taking drugs in broad daylight in Shelburne Road. Picture: Google MapsPeople are allegedly selling and taking drugs in broad daylight in Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

The woman, who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals, alleges a white van has been driving to Shelburne Road "three of four times a day" to sell hard drugs to a group of addicts who "just stand there and wait" for their next fix.

Over the past few months, she claims people "smoking crack" and "screaming" outside her house in Shelburne Road has become part of the daily routine - and that the police are aware of the problem.

"I have lived in London all my life and I've never felt unsafe," she said. "I do now. It's getting out of control.

"My partner called the police [last week] when the van came down yet again. They said: 'It's not a priority for resources'. I can see it's about the cuts but if they just stayed here for the day they'd catch him.

You may also want to watch:

"I just need to look out of my window and, more often than not, there is drug dealing going on."

Last year this paper covered complaints about apparent drug taking and anti-social behaviour in the carpark stairwells of the nearby Morrisons, in Hertslet Road. This prompted Morrisons to turf users out, and saw Finsbury Park police ramp up patrols.

But the Shelburne Road neighbour says this has only pushed the problem a few roads down, with the alleged culprits seeming to be settling on a new supermarket "drug den".

"They have kinda moved to the Waitrose car park," she said. "They literally just hang around there and it [the van] pulls up to deal, and then they do drugs in the street in broad daylight."

A Waitrose and Partners spokesperson said: "As a responsible retailer we - like many other shops in the local area - will always report anything untowards to the police and support them with any investigations."

Ch Ins Neil Haylock, of the Central North Basic Command Unit, told the Gazette: "Drug dealing is a priority and the Highbury West Safer Neighbourhood Team have an enhanced team of officer to tackle the criminality impacting the ward - and Shelburne Road is regularly patrolled as part of this plan.

"Police work closely with the council to disrupt and detect this type of crime. We can only be successful if the public support us so offenders can be brought to justice. I urge the public to report drug dealing by calling 101."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Most Read

Holloway stabbings: Two teenagers fighting for their lives after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Wanted: Islington man stole £23,000 from close friends via Christmas Club con, claim police hunting him

Police want to speak with Paul Bridges in connection to a Christmas Club theft. Picture: Met Police

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police

Holloway stabbings: Teen boys no longer in critical condition after knife attacks in Fairbridge Road and Sussex Close

Crime scene at Fairbridge Road. Picture: @999London

Swain’s Lane collision: Man charged after cyclist knocked over by BMW

The scene of the hit-and-run in Swain's Lane, near the Highgate Road junction.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Aaron Ramsey pays tribute to Arsenal fans after emotional Emirates send-off

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey salutes the fans after the final whistle of the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire/PA Images

‘Broad daylight crack dealing at Holloway Waitrose getting out of control’, witness says

Drugs are allegedly being sold and consumed in the Waitrose car park at the end of Shelburne Road. Picture: Google Maps

Cricket: Holden’s big hundred helps Middlesex progress

Middlesex's Max Holden. PA

Ryder sets sights on Smith after winning interim world title

British super middleweight John Ryder (pic: Paul Harding/PA)

Man arrested after car full of knives and cannabis leads police on a chase along Hornsey Road

The knives seized by police. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists