Caledonian Road stabbing: CCTV shows moment man is knifed in supermarket

The moment the man is stabbed in Nisa, Caledonian Road. Archant

This is the shocking moment a man was stabbed in a Caledonian Road supermarket last night.

CCTV footage obtained by the Gazette shows the brutal attack inside the Nisa store just before 4.15pm.

The victim, said to be in his 40s, can be seen walking towards the door to leave the shop when a man bursts in and knifes him in the leg, before running out.

The victim then runs out of view before hobbling back through the shop. He is now in hospital.

The attack comes a month after Nedim Bilgin, 17, was fatally stabbed in Caledonian Road near the junction with Tilloch Street on January 29. Five people have been arrested over the former Mary Magdalene Academy student’s death, but no one has yet been charged.

Parmjeit Chopra, who runs the shop, told the Gazette: “I cleaned up the blood last night and it took me five hours.

“I was lost, completely lost. I know him [the victim] as a customer, he’s come in a few times.

“I don’t feel safe. This morning my wife didn’t want me to go to work. I’m feeling really shocked and scared.

“It’s only been a few weeks since the last stabbing in the Cally Road.”

He estimated both men involved were in their 30s or 40s. No arrests have been made.

Zack Zaharia, 43, of the next door shop Zac Tailoring, said: “There was shouting and police everywhere. The ambulances came and a lady had blood on her hands from holding his leg.

“She was shouting: ‘Call an ambulance’ before it came.

“This area is getting worse — four or five times it [stabbings] has happened in these streets.

“A few months ago a lady got stabbed in broad daylight. It’s terrible, and it affects my business too.”

Anjali Patel, 24, who works in the pharmacy across the street, said: “We have seen them [the man and woman] before, going up and down the road.

“The lady’s hands were completely covered in blood.

“The last stabbing that happened was only a few weeks ago. I feel very unsafe. No matter what time of day or how cautious you are something can happen. Even in a shop.”

Anyone with information about last night’s stabbing can call 101 quoting reference CAD 4963 of February 25.