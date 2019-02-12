Breaking News

Caledonian Road stabbing: Man in hospital after being attacked in supermarket

The scene of the stabbing in the Caledonian Road. Picture: @999London Archant

A man in his 40s is in hospital after being stabbed in a Caledonian Road supermarket.

The victim was knifed in the leg in Nisa just before 4.15pm and is now being treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and police are investigating.

Parmjeit Chopra, who runs the shop, told the Gazette: “There is blood everywhere.

“The victim who got stabbed came into the shop, then someone else came and he got stabbed in the store. It was very quick.

“The guy with the knife stabbed him and then ran away.

“I’m feeling really shocked and scared. The shop is closed and the police are here.

“It’s only been a few weeks since the last stabbing in the Cally Road so I don’t feel safe here.”

He estimated both men were in their 30s or 40s.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting reference CAD 4963 of February 25.