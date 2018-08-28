Caledonian Road stabbing: Two teens arrested after man killed near Tilloch Street

The scene of the fatal stabbing in Caledonian Road. Picture: Cllr Paul Convery Archant

A man has been stabbed to death in the Cally this evening.

I'm horrified to learn about the fatal stabbing in the Caledonian Road area this evening. I'm in touch with @IslingtonBC officers, @MPSIslington and the @MayorofLondon's office. All my thoughts are with the victim's family and friends. — Richard Watts (@RichardWatts01) January 29, 2019

Two teenagers have been arrested over the fatal attack near the junction with Tilloch Street.

Police and medics were called at 6.50pm and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Scotland Yard said “urgent enquiries” were now underway to identify the man.

Detectives from the Central North Command Unit are investigating alongside the Met’s murder squad.

Munim Abdul, manager at the Co-Op Food in Caledonian Road, told the Gazette: “Somebody got stabbed outside so police locked the door and everything.

“Of course I feel bad for the guy that was stabbed. This area has so many issues.”

“This shouldn’t be happening. People shouldn’t be hurting each other.”

Cally councillor Paul Convery (Lab, Caledonian) tweeted: “Fatal stabbing on Cally Rd. Road completely closed. Standstill awaiting forensics and murder investigators. Victim family arriving intensely distressed. This is truly awful.”

Tilloch Street is a short alley that links the Caledonian Road with Coatbridge House in Carnoustie Drive.

People are advised to avoid the area if travelling by road, but Overground and Tube services are believed to be running normally.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference 6320 of January 29. To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Did you see what happened, or do you know the victim? Email lucas.cumiskey@archant.co.uk.