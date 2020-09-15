Cally stabbing: Victim Kamal Nuur ‘was chased by two suspects’ before fatal attack

Scotland Yard has named the stabbing victim as Kamal Nuur. Archant

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a teenager in Cally have named the 18-year-old victim as Kamal Nuur.

Police were called at 8pm last night to North Road after a youth was found suffering from stab injuries.

He was treated by paramedics at the scene but despite their best efforts he was pronounced dead.

According to Scotland Yard, Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close by two male suspects, who fled towards York Way.

DCI Andy Partridge, from the specialist crime north command, said: “Another senseless knife attack has left a family mourning the loss of their loved one.

“At this early stage we believe that Kamal was chased a short distance and attacked, resulting in him being fatally wounded.

“I am confident there are people out there who would have seen something which could well assist with our investigation.

“I would appeal to those individuals to please come forward and help us find those responsible.”

Kamal’s next of kin have been informed, and a post mortem examination is due to be held at Whittington Hospital on Thursday.

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Anyone worried about someone they suspect may be carrying a knife or other weapon, can get advice and support through organisations like Knife Free and Fearless.