Gone in 50 seconds: CCTV shows moment opportunistic thief steals teen's bike in Liverpool Road

PUBLISHED: 14:41 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:53 16 October 2019

The thief peddles off after stealing the bike.

The thief peddles off after stealing the bike.

CCTV has captured the moment an opportunistic thief stole a teenagers bike after it was left outside a Liverpool Road shop for 50 seconds.

The devastated victim, 19, had only popped in to his local off-licence on Monday to buy cereal bars on the way to the gym. It is the second time he has had a bike stolen in a month, after his last one was taken from Drayton Park station.

The footage shows the victim, who asked not to be named, placing his bike against the wall of Local Food and Wine Express. As he does so, a man in a red hoodie and with a large sports bag walks past and glances at him.

He takes a few more steps before turning around and going back to the bike and riding off on it.

The victim said: "I'm not even that annoyed about the bike itself, it's more about someone can do that and the fact it was caught on camera, I really hope he gets caught for it.

The owner of the bike gets off as the thief passes by.The owner of the bike gets off as the thief passes by.

"He looked a bit dodgy and I should have known better not to risk it but it was daylight there was a lot of people and cars and it was right outside my local shop and I knew there were cameras inside and outside.

"I go there everyday and wasn't expecting that to happen in such a short space of time.

"When I first left and saw the bike was stolen I was shocked and of course I was upset."

The bike is a silver single-speed. The victim is hoping police will be able to do more than they were able to last time because of the theft being captured on CCTV.

The thief looks at the bike after the owner goes into the shop.The thief looks at the bike after the owner goes into the shop.

He added: "I was hesitant about reporting it to the police this time as last time nothing came from it but hopefully this time it will be taken more seriously with the CCTV."

Anyone who recognises the man in the video can contact police on 101.

