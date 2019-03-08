Chair of Islington's Stop and Search Monitoring Group launches Auntee advice project for young men

Young men with concerns about stop and search tactics are being offered one-to-one meetings teaching them about their rights.

The Auntee project has been launched by Sheri Lawal, who chairs Islington's Stop and Search Monitoring Group.

Anyone who wants to sign up will be given an initial email contact that can be followed up with meetings to discuss the controversial police tactic.

Sheri said: "We are delivering this project so that people know the reasons why the police may stop them and what to do if they are not happy with the stop and search and feel that they have been treated unfairly.

"Auntee is offering one-to-one support for anyone who has concerns."

Although many stop and searches result in nothing being found and no action being taken, the most recent review of stop and search records nationally found that in 15 percent of stops there were no reasonable grounds for a search given.

Auntee meetings last for one to two hours. The first part includes a discussion around stop and search and the Auntee workshop. The second part involves coaching, mentoring and advice.

The project has been well received and is now looking to expand so it can be rolled out to a wider area.

Anyone with concerns can contact Auntee at ichairsscmg@gmail.com or ivicechairsscmg@gmail.com.