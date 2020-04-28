Search

Advanced search

Coronavirus: Crime falls by 48% in Islington and Camden during Covid-19 lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:39 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:39 28 April 2020

From left: Acting Inspector Darren Jones, Sgt Johnson, Park Guard officers, and Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

From left: Acting Inspector Darren Jones, Sgt Johnson, Park Guard officers, and Cllr Kaya Comer-Schwartz. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

Crime has fallen by almost half across Islington and Camden over the past two weeks compared to the same period last year, according to a top police chief.

Acting inspector Darren Jones said police in both boroughs have issued 43 fixed-penalty notices (FPNs) to people flouting social distancing rules since lockdown began, arresting one person.

Insp Jones, who’s in charge of neighbourhood policing in Islington, says just 14 FPNs have been issued in his borough and that crime has dropped by 48% in total.

Police have new powers under emergency Covid-19 legislation to issue people FPNs to people ignoring public health guidance on social distancing, such as making non-essential travel.

Officers can fine people £60, which will be lowered to £30 if paid within 14 days. They can also issue a FPN of £120 for repeat offenders – and those who refuse to pay can be taken to court where magistrates are able to give unlimited fines.

Insp Jones told the Gazette: “The important thing is for the community to have trust in us that we haven’t gone away. If they need us we still have the capacity, and ample of it, to respond. Don’t think you’re burdening us, the Met Police, and the local authority if not us, will be there.”

You may also want to watch:

He says about 10% of Islington’s officers have been off work at any one time during the pandemic, but Islington police are still meeting 96% of their targeted response times.

Insp Jones also says recorded incidents of domestic violence in Islington are down by 26% over the past two week compared to this time last year, while domestic abuse calls are “down just short of 10 per cent”.

However, domestic abuse charities such as Solace Women’s Aid have cautioned that many victims are stuck at home with their abusers so may be unable to use a phone or computer to call for help.

Islington’s education lead and stand-in crime chief Cllr Kaya Comer-Schartz told the Gazette: “The referrals we are getting through safeguarding show an increase in the level of violence, where violence is reported it’s a lot more horrific then we would usually see.”

Cllr Comer-Schwartz added: “In March zero young people were the victims of knife crime [in Islington] so that’s really showing we are making positive progress.”

She says the council and police have been working together to take advantage of the “quiet period”, for instance by engaging with young people at higher risk of exploitation.

Click here for a directory of agencies helping people in the borough during the pandemic.

Join our Facebook group for the latest coronavirus discussion.

Click here for the latest coronavirus discussion.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

London Met University donates £14,000 of excess food to Islington Council

London Metropolitan University has donated £14,000 worth of excess food to Islington Council. Picture: London Metropolitan University

Most Read

Person dies on tracks at Finsbury Park station

The new Finsbury Park station entrance. Picture TfL

Coronavirus death: Tributes paid to Whittington Hospital porter Nick ‘the general’ Joseph

Nick Joseph. Picture: Matt Scannell

Man charged in connection to stabbings in Archway, Cally and Wood Green

Whittington Park crime scene. Picture: MPS Islington

Coronavirus: Islington Council publishes directory of businesses still operating legally during Covid-19 lockdown

Islington directory of businesses. Picture: Islington Council

London Met University donates £14,000 of excess food to Islington Council

London Metropolitan University has donated £14,000 worth of excess food to Islington Council. Picture: London Metropolitan University

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: FIFA medical chief warns against football return

A general view of a FIFA flag

Coronavirus: Clubs work on standardised Project Restart protocols

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

Coronavirus: ECB to consider private equity for The Hundred

Andrew Strauss (left) with ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison during a photocall to unveil him as the new Director of England Cricket, at Lord's Cricket Ground in 2015

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on beating Anderlecht to win the trophy

Arsenal goalkeeper Bob Wilson leaps for joy as Arsenal's third goal enters the Anderlecht net to give the Londoners a 4-3 aggregate victory in the European Fairs Cup Final at Highbury. This was Arsenal's first major honour in 17 years and their win ensured that the trophy came to England for the third successive year. Picture: PA

Arsenal’s Fairs Cup triumph at 50: Bob Wilson on facing Johan Cruyff and beating Ajax to reach the final

Action from Arsenal Fairs Cup semi-final second leg against Ajax. Picture: Nationaal Archief/Wikimedia Commons
Drive 24