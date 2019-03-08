Search

Nando's fined more than £730 for dumping rubbish outside Upper Street restaurant

PUBLISHED: 11:27 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 17 October 2019

The bag of rubbish from Nando's restaurant in Upper Street, which saw the chain fined more than £730. Picture: Islington Council

Nando's has been fined more than £700 for dumping rubbish outside its Upper Street eatery.

Magistrates at Highbury Corner heard Islington Council officers had spotted the rubbish bag outside on Wednesday May 15. According to the council's solicitor Melanie Lee, inside the bag was Nando's branded tissues, toothpicks, receipts and paperwork.

They took photos and billed the chain, which failed to respond, even when the town hall gave it an extra 21 days to comply. Ms Lee told the court: "It's a very large bag on a very busty street at a very busy time. It is clear that it's a business that's not lacking in funds."

Nando's Chickenland Ltd, which has more than 1,000 outlets in 35 countries did not enter a plea and was not represented in court.

Magistrates Ian Spurr and Don Brown told the company to pay a total of £734. This includes £500 in compensation, along with a £50 victim surcharge and £184 in court costs.

