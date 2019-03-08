Search

Cyclist suffers head injury after suspected hit and run in Crouch Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:15 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:29 27 September 2019

The junction of Heathville Road and Crouch Hill. Picture: Google

Archant

A cyclist in his sixties suffered a "serious head injury" after being knocked off his bike by a hit and run driver near the top of Crouch Hill on Wednesday.

Police were called at 3.45pm to the junction of Heathville Road and Crouch Hill.

The London Ambulance Service also attended.

The cyclist was taken to hospital for treatment and his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Scotland Yard said: "It is believed the cyclist was injured after being involved in a collision with another vehicle which did not stop at the scene."

Crouch End jeweller Kate Baxter was at the scene shortly after the incident.

She told this newspaper: "I just pulled up and he was already on the floor in the road. He had blood coming from his head and he was unconscious.

"It was really worrying."

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident continue.

