Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

PUBLISHED: 09:51 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:51 13 March 2019

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

Three people were robbed at knifepoint while cycling through Finsbury Park on Monday night.

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery over the attacks, which saw the victims have their phones and bank cards stolen.

Police were called at 7.50pm to reports of multiple people being targeted in the park by the Seven Sisters Road entrance, a spot known for its rampant drug dealing.

In 2017 police said their ability to stop criminals using the park was limited because a lack of staff meant the gates couldn’t be closed at night and there were only two officers patrolling the area.

Police at the time said they were in the process of trying to have the Stroud Green Road gate closed at dusk, but that has still not happened.

Months after that claim Iuliana Tudos was murdered in the park on Christmas Eve while walking to her home in Upper Tollington Park.

The 22-year-old barmaid’s death sparked a campaign by her friends and worried locals for the park to be locked at night.

Police audited the park and made formal recommendations to Haringey Council to lock it up and increase the lighting, but nothing was done and a woman was raped near the Seven Sisters Road gate in July.

Haringey in December said it was exploring employing a park ranger and two wardens. In the meantime it said workers would be “cutting back foliage and lifting tree and shrub canopies” to make the park safer.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Bosses at Upper Street supermarket Budgens advise customers to use free ATM nearby after Cashzone starts charging

Budgens pinned this disclaimer to the wall near the cashpoints.

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police issue warning to parents after man follows New North Academy schoolboy and chases him through park

A file image of New North Academy in Popham Road. Picture: Google Maps

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li

Moped thieves jailed: Axe-wielding gang of 7 locked up over offences across Camden, Islington, Westminster and the City

Custody images (from left) of Miguel St Martin, Aflie Warry, Harry Doyle, Reece Salmon and Henry Histon. Picture: Met Police

Bosses at Upper Street supermarket Budgens advise customers to use free ATM nearby after Cashzone starts charging

Budgens pinned this disclaimer to the wall near the cashpoints.

Man charged with assault after Man Utd defender Chris Smalling shoved during Arsenal game at Emirates

Manchester United's Chris Smalling applauds the fans after the Premier League match at the Emirates. Picture: Press Association

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Cyclists robbed at knifepoint in Finsbury Park

Finsbury Park.Picture:Ken Mears

Arsenal youngster Daniel Ballard earns first call-up to Northern Ireland senior squad for Euro qualifiers

Daniel Ballard has been called up to the Northern Ireland senior squad for the first time. Picture: Twitter @dg_ballard

Bosses at Upper Street supermarket Budgens advise customers to use free ATM nearby after Cashzone starts charging

Budgens pinned this disclaimer to the wall near the cashpoints.

Heavy lorry ban on way in Drayton Park as Islington Council looks to clean up residential streets

The ban will be brought in to stop rat-running drivers in Drayton Park. Picture: Google

Stroud Green Road rough sleepers moved while Islington Council installs ‘brighter LED lights’ under bridge

The barriers under the brige in Stroud Green Road. Picture: Mel Li
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists