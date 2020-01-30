Search

Archway sex attack: E-fit released by officers investigating rape in Islington

PUBLISHED: 07:32 30 January 2020

An efit of a man police want to speak to. Picture: Met Police

met

Officers investigating an allegation of rape in Islington have released an efit of a man they would like to speak to as part of the investigation.

A woman reported being raped in the early hours of Saturday December 6.

She had taken a bus from Green Park to Archway and was approached by two men on scooters.  After being lured into an alleyway she was allegedly raped.

The victim was able to struggle free and was helped by a member of the public, who called police.

Det Const Martyn Kenneally said: "If you recognise the man in this photo, please get in touch with us without delay.

"This was a traumatic incident and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

"At this time it is not being linked to any other incident."

Call police with information on 101 quoting CAD6878/06DEC2019 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

