E-fits released after Islington man conned out of £110,000 for building work

Do you know these men? They are wanted over a £110,000 fraud in Islington. Archant

Police have released E-fits of two men they want to speak after a man was conned into handing over more than £100,000 of life savings – and say they could have scammed others in north London.

The 58-year-old victim, from Islington, was targeted by a group of men who persuaded him to pay for repairs to his house that were not needed.

He as first charged £1,500 in October 2018 for the erection of scaffolding, which the group said would be refunded later. But after being charged another £4,000 he refused and paid another firm to remove it.

In July, two men claiming to be builders for Supreme Roofing Ltd knocked on his door asking if he wanted work done. A price of £1,500 was agreed, but the builders kept hiking the cost.

When he refused to pay and said he would call the police, he was contacted by someone claiming to be from Action Fraud saying he needed to pay £5,000 to catch the suspects. The fraudsters also posed as trading standards officers and demanded more money to launch a probe.

Det Con Alejandra Gomez, the investigating officer in the case, said: “This was a sustained and elaborate fraud.

“It would appear the suspects repeatedly damaged the interior of his property in order to create more work for themselves. Once the victim had threatened to call police, the suspects then impersonated police and trading standards officers.

“I believe these suspects may be linked to similar frauds carried out in other parts of London. I would appeal to anyone who recognises the faces in these images to contact police.”

Anyone who recognises the men can call police on 0208 7336291 or email p243390@met.police.uk

Alternatively, contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org