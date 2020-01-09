Takieddine Boudhane murder: Runaway killer's family want him to return to face justice, says top Islington cop

Police are appealing for information after Takieddine Boudhane was stabbed to death in Finsbury Park. Picture: Met Police Archant

The family of Takieddine Boudhane's suspected killer want him to return to the UK and face justice, according to Islington's top cop.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Ch Supt Raj Kohli says there is "strong intelligence" to suggest the man who fatally stabbed the 30-year-old delivery driver in Lennox Road is now in mainland Europe, possibly in Austria.

Police believe the driver of a white VW Caddy panel type van - which was later found abandoned - stabbed Takieddine during a "traffic altercation" at about 6.50pm on January 3, before fleeing the country.

Ch Supt Kohli told the Gazette: "The latest is we are working with international colleagues. We are very confident we know who it is, it's now just a case of getting him back to Britain. Strong intelligence says he left the country but we will get him back and get justice for the family. The investigation team has done brilliantly well.

"We are very sure he has gone off to Austria, he is in Europe somewhere but will be found. He is in a place where we have strong ties with international colleagues who will arrest him on our behalf."

Colleagues, family and friends of murder victim Takieddine Boudhane comfort each other as they surround his coffin and pay their respects at Finsbury Park Mosque on 09.01.20. Picture: Polly Hancock Colleagues, family and friends of murder victim Takieddine Boudhane comfort each other as they surround his coffin and pay their respects at Finsbury Park Mosque on 09.01.20. Picture: Polly Hancock

The UK could lose full access to the European Arrest Warrant - enabling officers to speedily detain suspects in the, soon to be 27, EU member states - after it leaves the EU on January 31, and once the transition period expires on December 31.

You may also want to watch:

But the government wants to pass an extradition bill, meaning UK judges would still be able to issue international arrest warrants, enforced with the help of Interpol.

Ch Supt Kohli added: "As tempted as I am to get involved in the debate about Brexit, I'm not going to. Taki was murdered. His mum deserves justice, the family deserves justice.

"The world's a big place and we will always retain relationships with international police colleagues, so people can't disappear into Europe thinking they will evade justice - they won't. And we have extradition treaties in counties that aren't in Europe. I'm not looking at [Britain leaving the EU] as an issue.

Ch Supt Kohli suspects the prime murder suspect is acting unaided.

He added: "There may well be people helping, I don't think so. I sense his friends and family want him to come back. He is out there with no connections, what's he going to do?

"My appeal would be to his friends and family. If anyone is in contact with him, I have no doubt those that are in contact are saying: 'Come back now', because you can be on the run but we will get you eventually."

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan. Anyone who may have dashcam footage of the incident, or the period before or after, is asked to save this and contact police if they may have captured anything relevant to the investigation.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.