Finsbury Park nightclub has licence suspended after Christmas Day attack

A Finsbury Park nightclub has had its licence suspended after a bouncer "attacked a customer with a metal pole" in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Bosses of Orelans Wine Bar in Seven Sisters Road, which is open until 3.30am every night, were stripped of their licence at an emergency town hall meeting on December 30. A full licence review will take place in the coming weeks.

A police report sent to the council states officers were flagged down at 2.30am because a man was lying in the road with "significant bleeding" from head injuries.

Door staff said the man had been kicked out of the club before returning with head injuries, telling police they did not know how he got them.

But the report states CCTV was then viewed showing the customer had tried to attack the three door staff before walking away and then returning and throwing something at them.

It adds: "One of the door staff responds by taking a metal police from inside the venue door and approaches the intoxicated male along with two other door staff.

"The male who took the pole hits the victim multiple times with the object, causing a gash to his head.

"The other two males kick the victim multiple times while he is on the floor."

Three men were arrested over the incident on suspicion of GBH and affray but have been released. The investigation has been dropped, Scotland Yard told the Gazette.

The victim has been discharged from hospital, but police said in their report the outcome "could have easily been far worse".

They added they are concerned that the way the venue is run poses a risk to public safety, and that officers have had numerous discussions with the venue over violence and licence breaches.

"It is of concern that three members of the venue security would collectively take the decision to deal with a drunk customer by attacking him with a metal pole and kicking him," the report adds. "It is clear these individuals knew they had committed criminal offences as they claimed to have no knowledge of how the male came by his injuries. They also made efforts to clear up the crime scene, intentionally frustrating the police investigation."

Police say in January a male customer slashed a woman across the face and punched her outside, and months later a bouncer was stabbed in the neck, an incident which only came to light after the hospital reported it.

The committee heard police contacted the designated premises supervisor (DPS) days after the Christmas Day incident but they said no measures had been put in place, nor had they spoken to the bouncers involved.

The licensing sub-committee said: "The committee considered the only way that the serious management failings could be contained and further serious incidents avoided in the interim, pending a full review of the licence, was to suspend the licence with immediate effect."

The Gazette has not been able to contact the venue for a comment.