Finsbury Park stabbing: Two men in hospital after attack near station

A file image of Finsbury Park Station. Picture: PA PA Archive/PA Images

Two men are in hospital after being stabbed near Finsbury Park station last night.

Concerned to learn of reports of a stabbing around Finsbury Park station this evening. @IslingtonBC colleagues are liaising closely with @MPSIslington. — Andy Hull (@AndyHull79) February 21, 2019

Police and medics were called at 7.15pm to reports of a group of men fighting. The two victims, both in their 20s, had made their way into nearby shops for help and were then taken to hospital.

Scotland Yard said they are both stable and their injuries are not life-threatening.

No arrests have been made and “multiple crime scenes” remain in the place this morning, with a big police presence around the station.

Fans at the Emirates for Arsenal’s Europa League tie with BATE Borisov, which kicked off at 5.55pm, were told to avoid the station after the match.

Islington Council’s crime chief Cllr Andy Hull took to Twitter to comment on the incident. He said: “Concerned to learn of reports of a stabbing around Finsbury Park station this evening. @IslingtonBC colleagues are liaising closely with @MPSIslington.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage can contact Central North Command Unit on 101 quoting 6675/23FEB, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.