Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to 'abandoned vehicle'

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187 Archant

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads were closed for an hour this evening due to an abandoned vehicle in Station Place.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The station was evacuated and no trains were stopping while police investigated the incident.

Seven Sisters Road was also closed between Hornsey Road and Blackstock Road in both directions.

The incident was stood down just after 6.40pm.