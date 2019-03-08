Search

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to 'abandoned vehicle'

PUBLISHED: 18:42 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 21 May 2019

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Archant

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads were closed for an hour this evening due to an abandoned vehicle in Station Place.

The station was evacuated and no trains were stopping while police investigated the incident.

Seven Sisters Road was also closed between Hornsey Road and Blackstock Road in both directions.

The incident was stood down just after 6.40pm.

