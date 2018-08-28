Search

Man charged with trespassing on tracks at Finsbury Park Tube station

PUBLISHED: 11:53 14 January 2019

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Archant

A 22-year-old man has been charged with trespassing on the tracks at Finsbury Park Tube station – an incident which brought service to a halt during rush-hour last week.

Damani Plunkett, of no fixed address, is also accused of possession of cannabis and will appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on February 11.

British Transport Police (BTP) officers were called to the station shortly before 5pm on Monday last week after reports of a person on the tracks.

The incident caused the station to be evacuated and for 45 minutes no trains were running on the Victoria line between Walthamstow Central and King’s Cross. Piccadilly line trains were not stopping at the station during that time either.

