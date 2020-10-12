Hackney man and Islington woman charged over ‘high value’ fraud that ‘spanned continents’
PUBLISHED: 16:36 12 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:36 12 October 2020
Archant
Detectives from the Met’s specialist crime unit have charged three men and two women over a high value fraud that is said to have spanned continents.
The charges, which relate to fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud, are alleged to relate to the use of stolen credit card details to obtain goods and services.
Muhiddin Muhiddin, 32, of Brokhurst House on the Woodberry Down Estate, and Malya Zulfiqar, 24, of Caterhatch Road, Enfield, were due to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court today.
Tugce Enc, 30, of Highbury Quadrant, Islington, Yilay Tufansoy, 33 (16.07.87) of no fixed address, and Scott Peter Richards, 45, of Browning Drive, Wickford, Essex, have been remanded by the Magistrates’ Court to appear at Crown Court at a later date.
