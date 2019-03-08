Search

Four guilty of violent disorder following St John Street 'gang fight'

PUBLISHED: 13:57 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:15 11 July 2019

Four thugs have been found guilty of violent disorder after an alleged gang fight where a young man was stabbed in St John Street in October.

Christopher Moran, 21, had already pleaded guilty to possessing a bladed article but was today found guilty of violent disorder at Blackfriars Crown Court. David Liwala, 22, and a third defendant who can't be named due to his age were both found guilt of violent disorder at the same court.

Michael Dyra, of Hoxton, then 23, pleaded guilty to causing violent disorder and carrying an offensive weapon in relation to the same incident in March.

The morning after the fracas, a worker on the Spa Green estate told the Gazette: "When the police turned up they taped off St John Street from the junction with Lloyds Row all the way up to Rosebery Avenue.

"A resident came to speak to me - they said they were looking through their window and saw a group of youths.

"They saw a young man with his back to the wall with a knife in his hand.

"He was surrounded by a group of 10 others and at least three of them had knives out."

They are due to be sentenced on September 6.

