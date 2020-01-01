Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police Archant

Two Hackney men have been sentenced after a 20-year-old was stabbed to death at a New Year’s Eve party in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Steve Narvaez-Jara. Picture: Met Police Steve Narvaez-Jara. Picture: Met Police

On January 1, 2018, Steve Narvaez-Jara was stabbed in the chest at a house party hosted by a 19-year-old student at her mother’s flat in Bartholomew Court on Old Street in Islington.

Violence erupted between the guests at 2am, after the two door staff had left.

Mohammed Musse, 21, of Spotter House in Berger Road, Hackney, had been drinking at the party and bothering the female guests.

When the boyfriend of one woman confronted him, a fight broke out in which Musse and Steve punched each other and which descended into a large brawl where bottles were thrown.

Musse’s friend Ramani Boreland, 21, of Ambleside Close in Hackney, got involved at this point.

In the fight Steve slipped onto the floor, was hit with pieces of wood from a broken shoe rack and a machete, and stabbed twice in the heart and once in the arm.

He died a short time later at the scene, and police were called by the London Ambulance Service at about 2.35am.

Witnesses told police that Boreland was involved in the attack on Steve, but no one could say who had delivered the fatal blow.

It was not delivered with a machete, but most probably with a household knife from the kitchen.

You may also want to watch:

Boreland was sentenced to ten years for manslaughter and three years for violent disorder, to run concurrently, after being arrested on January 4, 2018.

However, investigating homicide detectives from Specialist Crime North found Musse had left the kitchen before the fatal attack and so he was charged with violent disorder and not murder.

Musse was arrested in the evening of January 1, 2018, and has now been sentenced to two years, suspended for two years.

He was also handed 250 hours unpaid work, 22 days of programme requirement and 10 days of rehabilitation.

Daniel Lena - Homerton rapper Unknown T - was also found not guilty of murder and violent disorder.

Det Ch Insp Paul Considine said: “This has been a long, gruelling process for Steve’s family and I hope that this will bring them just a little comfort.

“My officers have worked hard to make sure that those responsible were brought to justice but, of course, this will never take away the pain and loss that Steve’s death has caused.

“The Met is working around the clock to tackle violent crime but we cannot do this alone. We need the support of our communities to help us keep London’s streets safe. I urge anyone who may have information about those carrying weapons to tell us about it; we want to save the lives of young people.”

At the time of his murder, Steve, from south London, was studying piloting and engineering at Hertfordshire University.

A 20-year-old man who is suspected to be involved in the attack on Steve was also found with stab injuries, but recovered later in hospital and arrested.

However, this man was stabbed to death in Hackney in April 2018 in an entirely unrelated incident.