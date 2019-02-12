Search

Heroic Islington police officer who confronted gun-wielding man in University College Hospital up for Met Bravery Award

PUBLISHED: 10:00 03 March 2019

Pc Stevie Bull.

Pc Stevie Bull.

A former Islington cop who confronted a gun-wielding man in a hospital is one of three officers nominated for the Met’s Bravery Award.

Pc Stevie Bull, was working for the central north command, which also covers Camden, when she confronted the suspect at University College Hospital in March last year.

She was at the hospital on an unrelated case when she learnt of a man threatening staff with a firearm and instinctively put herself between him and the staff, diverting his attention.

Scotland Yard said: “Pc Bull closed the gap between herself and the suspect, giving clear commands to put down the weapon. When he refused, she attempted to grab it.

“In the struggle, she sustained a head injury after being thrown into a wall, but she continued to tackle the suspect, wrestling the gun from his hands, handcuffing and arresting him.”

The firearm was later found to be a starter pistol.

To vote, visit met.police.uk/bravery/award.

