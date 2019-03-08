Hidden cameras discovered in children's toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Police are investigating after staff at Duncombe Primary School discovered there had been hidden cameras in the children's toilets for five years.

Parents and carers were this morning sent a letter informing them that concealed cameras facing the washbasin in the kids toilets at the Sussex Way school had been found, and had been there since April 2014.

Helen Ryan, who took over as headteacher of the Upper Holloway school at the end of last year, reported the devices to police who removed the cameras the next day and launched a criminal investigation.

The letter, signed by chair of governors Douglas Cowie on behalf of the school, says the images were deleted at the end of every month and police "concluded there was no evidence of criminal activity". The Met Police has been approached for comment.

Laura, whose kids go to the school, told the Gazette: "I really trusted the school. I'm in shock. I'm disgusted. I feel unforgiving and more angry than anything."

Another mum said: "I can't believe it. I'm absolutely shocked. I went to the primary school and I'm now in my 40s. All my children have gone to the school. I really can't believe it. Kids get changed for P.E in the toilets. I don't know if I should get my girl out of the school."

Ms Ryan referred the matter to the Information Commissioner's Office which confirmed to the school on Friday last week a data breach has taken place.

The letter reads: "We want to reassure you we take such matters very seriously and will not tolerate intrusions. The new leadership at Ducombe has taken several corrective actions which governors fully support including a full audit of the school.

"The school has undertaken further external scrutiny from the local authority and an audit by the borough's data protection officer confirmed Duncombe's date protection now complies with legal expectations [...]

"We understand there a huge amount of trust is placed in a primary school and commit to continuing to make the well-being, happiness and education of your children our utmost priority."

Islington Council has been approached for comment.