‘Tree-gate’: Highbury Corner protesters make last ditch bid to save the trees after losing High Court battle

Climate activists are making a last ditch bid to save the trees at Highbury Corner tomorrow, after Islington Council won the right to evict them from the site.

The High Court made an order for possession of Dixon Clark Court on Thursday, giving protesters six days to vacate the land.

They have been trying to stop seven 50-year-old trees from being chopped down, by claiming squatters’ rights to them.

But the activists, from a local group called Save The Trees, have requested the right to appeal the decision, and have applied for leave to stay in the meantime.

This will be decided at a High Court hearing held remotely tomorrow morning.

The council wants to fell the mature trees on the estate off Canonbury Road to build a block of 14 private flats in their place, which would finance building a further 27 flats for social rent.

Campaigners from the direct-action group Extinction Rebellion had been sleeping in the trees until two weeks ago, but when they left Save The Trees took their place, and have built wooden shelters in which to rest overnight.

