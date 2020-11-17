Search

Advanced search

‘Tree-gate’: Highbury Corner protesters make last ditch bid to save the trees after losing High Court battle

PUBLISHED: 21:05 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 21:13 17 November 2020

The group Save The Trees are asking the council not to chop down the seven mature trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Save The Trees

The group Save The Trees are asking the council not to chop down the seven mature trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Save The Trees

Save The Trees

Climate activists are making a last ditch bid to save the trees at Highbury Corner tomorrow, after Islington Council won the right to evict them from the site.

The High Court made an order for possession of Dixon Clark Court on Thursday, giving protesters six days to vacate the land.

They have been trying to stop seven 50-year-old trees from being chopped down, by claiming squatters’ rights to them.

You may also want to watch:

But the activists, from a local group called Save The Trees, have requested the right to appeal the decision, and have applied for leave to stay in the meantime.

This will be decided at a High Court hearing held remotely tomorrow morning.

The council wants to fell the mature trees on the estate off Canonbury Road to build a block of 14 private flats in their place, which would finance building a further 27 flats for social rent.

Campaigners from the direct-action group Extinction Rebellion had been sleeping in the trees until two weeks ago, but when they left Save The Trees took their place, and have built wooden shelters in which to rest overnight.

READ MORE: ‘Tree-gate’: Islington Council takes High Court action to evict Highbury Corner protesters

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church’s Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church’s Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal star Katie McCabe named Women’s Super League player of the week

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

Arsenal star Lotte Wubben-Moy included in England squad for training camp

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton.

Statue for Mary Wollstonecraft on Newington Green splits opinion: ‘It has got people talking but hasn’t brought them together’

The Gazette spoke to people passing the statue to get their opinion. Left to right: Martin Lynch, 57, and Jim Harrison, 61. Picture: Sally Patterson

Mary Wollstonecraft statue group co-founder defends design: ‘What’s so shocking about the female form?’

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

‘Tree-gate’: Highbury Corner protesters make last ditch bid to save the trees after losing High Court battle

The group Save The Trees are asking the council not to chop down the seven mature trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Save The Trees