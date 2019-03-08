Holloway man faces jail for attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing woman while his children slept in next room

Joseph Martelli. Picture: CPS Archant

A young father has been found guilty of attempted murder after repeatedly stabbing a woman while his children slept in the next room.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joseph Martelli, 23, attacked his victim after making unwelcome romantic advances towards her. She stepped away when he tried to kiss her, and he asked: "Is it because I am black?".

He then pushed her to the ground and overpowered her, before strangling her and stabbing her seven times.

Lawyers say the victim, also 23, is lucky to be alive after the attack on April 6.

She managed to escape and called the police before medics took her to a major trauma centre. She had suffered four stab wounds to her stomach and was knifed three times in her neck.

The victim was friends with the Iceland worker and they had spent the evening chatting at his home in Holloway Road.

You may also want to watch:

Police arrived and found Martelli pretending to sleep next to his toddler. Officers saw blood smeared on the kitchen floor after he had tried to clear it up, as well as blood on his upper body, which he claimed came from his dogs.

Martelli was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court today.

Crown Prosecution Service lawyer Peter Nugent said: "This was a shocking attack on a young woman by a man she believed was her friend. It was completely unprovoked and senseless and the victim is lucky to be alive.

"When police arrived Martelli was in bed with his toddler and claimed the victim had visited him and left hours before.

"The prosecution case included strong witness testimony from the victim and DNA evidence from the clumsy attempt to wipe clean the kitchen floor and the bloodied clothes in the washing machine.

"We were also able to call on evidence from the defendant's ex-partner where the jury was told how Martelli had previously strangled her in a similar manner on the same kitchen floor.

"Joseph Martelli will now spend a significant time in jail where he will no longer pose a threat to women."

Martelli will be sentenced at the same court on December 13.