Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

PUBLISHED: 16:56 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 19 July 2019

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

A Holloway man is among members of an organised crime gang jailed for 30 years for dealing cocaine to City workers.

Halil Shehu, 22, of Camden Road, was jailed for two years and eight months for possession with intent to supply cocaine at the Inner London Crown Court in November. The final of 12 gang members was jailed last week.

An eight-month investigation by City of London Police led to the convictions of the gang involved in delivering orders of the class A drug to the City.

A total of 1.2kg of cocaine with a street value of up to £144,000 was seized, along with over £20,000 in cash.

Two mobile phones also recovered were found to be extremely active "drug line" phones, belonging to the two controllers, who would take the orders and arrange the pick-ups.

Sadiq Khan has previously warned that cocaine users at "middle-class parties" is fuelling the drug-related gang violence on the capital's streets.

Det Con Lee Johnson, who led the operation, said: "A lot of individuals delivering drugs across the capital are young and vulnerable people who are being exploited. Many people don't realise it, but money from selling drugs can be used to fund other serious offences.

"This operation has been incredibly successful in disrupting a large and organised group of criminals, making a profit from the sale and distribution of cocaine in the City."

