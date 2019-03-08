Search

Holloway Road: Armed police called after man seen waving machete in street before entering flat

PUBLISHED: 13:10 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 26 March 2019

Police at the scene in Camden Road.

Police at the scene in Camden Road.

Archant

Armed police descended on Holloway Road this morning after a man was seen waving a “large knife or machete” in the street before entering a flat.

Officers were called at 11.20am to the scene, near the junction with Camden Road.

One man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

One passer-by told the Gazette: “There are lots and lots of police cars and ambulances. It looks really serious.”

