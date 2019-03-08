Holloway Road: Armed police called after man seen waving machete in street before entering flat
PUBLISHED: 13:10 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:42 26 March 2019
Armed police descended on Holloway Road this morning after a man was seen waving a “large knife or machete” in the street before entering a flat.
Officers were called at 11.20am to the scene, near the junction with Camden Road.
One man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.
No one was injured.
One passer-by told the Gazette: “There are lots and lots of police cars and ambulances. It looks really serious.”