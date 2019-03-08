Holloway Road: Armed police called after man seen waving machete in street before entering flat

Police at the scene in Camden Road. Archant

Armed police descended on Holloway Road this morning after a man was seen waving a “large knife or machete” in the street before entering a flat.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 11.20am to the scene, near the junction with Camden Road.

One man has since been arrested on suspicion of affray and taken into custody.

No one was injured.

One passer-by told the Gazette: “There are lots and lots of police cars and ambulances. It looks really serious.”