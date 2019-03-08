Search

Holloway Road stabbing: Joseph Martelli charged with attempted murder after woman attacked

PUBLISHED: 16:24 08 April 2019

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

Archant

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was stabbed in Holloway Road on Saturday night.

Joseph Martelli, 22, of Holloway Road, was set to appear at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today after being arrested on Saturday and remanded in custody.

Police were called just before 11.10pm to reports of a stabbing. Officers found a 23-year-old woman with knife injuries in the street having been attacked inside a property.

Her injuries are not said to be life-threatening.

