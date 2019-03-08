Holloway wheelie bin death: Erik San-Filippo died of drug overdose, say police
PUBLISHED: 17:22 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 31 July 2019
Archant
The man whose body was found in a wheelie bin behind the Holloway Waitrose died of a drug overdose, police have said.
A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett
Erik San-Filippo, 23, was found dead in Tollington Road shortly before 4pm on May 11.
An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive, but further tests found he died of an overdose.
Gerardo Rossi, 52, of Tollington Road, has been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.
He is remanded in custody and is set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court for trial on October 28.