Holloway wheelie bin death: Erik San-Filippo died of drug overdose, say police

PUBLISHED: 17:22 31 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:35 31 July 2019

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Erik San-Filippo. Picture: Supplied

Archant

The man whose body was found in a wheelie bin behind the Holloway Waitrose died of a drug overdose, police have said.

A forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David GrevettA forensics tent in Tollington Road. Picture: David Grevett

Erik San-Filippo, 23, was found dead in Tollington Road shortly before 4pm on May 11.

An initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive, but further tests found he died of an overdose.

Gerardo Rossi, 52, of Tollington Road, has been charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

He is remanded in custody and is set to appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court for trial on October 28.

