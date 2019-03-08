County lines: Hornsey Road drugs mule gets suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court

Police officers who arrested a county lines drug dealer who had stashed more than 200 wraps of heroin and cocaine up his bottom had to wait 17 days for him to pass them, a court has heard.

Aaron Dorset-Young, 21, of Hornsey Road, refused to allow officers to conduct an intimate search and also refused food and drink following his arrest on January 23, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Magistrates agreed to remand him in custody to allow him to pass the drugs naturally which he did more than two weeks later on February 9, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Dorset-Young was found to have concealed a total of 238 wraps of heroin and cocaine in his anus, including 145 wraps of high purity cocaine with a purity of 88.53 per cent, said Mr Crimp.

After the drugs were recovered from Dorset-Young he was interviewed by police but refused to answer questions.

Dorset-Young admitted two offences of possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and was given a 24 month prison sentence suspended for 24 months, 200 hours unpaid work and a 30 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Sentencing him, Judge David Pugh accepted that he had pleaded guilty to the offences on the basis that he had "stored" the drugs which were to be sold by others and that he wasn't directly involved in selling them to users on the streets.

He said the defendant claimed he had a drug debt which he couldn't pay and had committed the offences to reduce the debt.

The judge warned Dorset-Young that any breach of the suspended sentence order would be dealt with by him. " Be under no illusion if you breach this order and you come back to court you will have wasted this one opportunity you have."

The court heard that Dorset-Young was arrested on January 23 after police officers raided a house in Spring Road, Ipswich.

There were five people at the premises and drug paraphernalia was in clear view.

Dorset-Young and another person were detained and Dorset-Young was taken to the police investigation centre at Martlesham for a strip search.

Laura Collier, for Dorset-Young, said her client had been a class A drug user and had got into debt.

He had been stabbed in the leg in 2018 and realised he had to repay the debt but wasn't making sufficient repayments as he was working as an apprentice.

Miss Collier said there were no messages on her client's telephone to link him with drug dealing.