I'm Out: North London teenagers launch film highlighting consequences of knife crime

The I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey Council Archant

Young people from Finsbury Park and Claptop were among those to create a hard-hitting short film about knife crime that premiered this week.

Cast, crew and advisers of the I'm Out film Picture: Haringey Council Cast, crew and advisers of the I'm Out film Picture: Haringey Council

Finsbury Park's Akins Subair, 21, and Jordan Anedozie, 17, and Clapton's Leyla Cin, 17, were either in front or behind the camera in the creation of three short, linked films called I'm Out.

The films deal with the consequences of knife crime and were launched by Haringey Council at the Cineworld in Wood Green on February 26.

Haringey and Enfield police commander Det Ch Supt Treena Fleming, was "delighted" to support the intiative at the premiere.

The film's launch comes as violent crime continue to dominate the agenda in north London.

Ledley King with dignitaries at the I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey Council Ledley King with dignitaries at the I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey Council

Det Ch Supt Fleming said: "Occasions like this are important because it's really vital to have trust and engagement between young people and the police."

The commander added she was now "really excited" about working with the young people involved going forward.

Professional actor Akins, 21, plays the lead - a young man called Leon who is the perpetrator in a stabbing.

He told this newspaper: "It was something I related to. In London, it's so diverse, you are bound to be around people going through things like in the film. I feel like everyone in London can essentially relate to it."

Clapton's Leyla acted as a runner for the film. She said: "All my experiences on this journey have been very enlightening and educational but, most importantly, I feel as though it has been very active, in the sense of taking on skills that every younger individual needs for the world of work."

Jordan added: "It's one of my aspirations to get into film-making. And as a young person who has grown up in this community, I was able to engage with lots of young people to get ideas."

Cllr Mark Blake (Lab, Woodside), Haringey's community safety lead, told this newspaper: "We've put young people centre stage in terms of giving them a voice. So much of the discussion around this issue doesn't give them a voice.

Cllr Blake added: "The underlying issue is still grave, there's still a hell of a lot to be done."

All of the teenagers attend Haringey Sixth Form College, and the film was made with the help of Casual Films, the town hall and Scotland Yard.

Watch it at imout.org.uk and if you are a young person worried about youth violence or who wants to report crime anonymously, you can visit Fearless.org