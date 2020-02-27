Search

Advanced search

I'm Out: North London teenagers launch film highlighting consequences of knife crime

PUBLISHED: 19:12 27 February 2020 | UPDATED: 19:12 27 February 2020

The I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey Council

The I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey Council

Archant

Young people from Finsbury Park and Claptop were among those to create a hard-hitting short film about knife crime that premiered this week.

Cast, crew and advisers of the I'm Out film Picture: Haringey CouncilCast, crew and advisers of the I'm Out film Picture: Haringey Council

Finsbury Park's Akins Subair, 21, and Jordan Anedozie, 17, and Clapton's Leyla Cin, 17, were either in front or behind the camera in the creation of three short, linked films called I'm Out.

The films deal with the consequences of knife crime and were launched by Haringey Council at the Cineworld in Wood Green on February 26.

Haringey and Enfield police commander Det Ch Supt Treena Fleming, was "delighted" to support the intiative at the premiere.

The film's launch comes as violent crime continue to dominate the agenda in north London.

Ledley King with dignitaries at the I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey CouncilLedley King with dignitaries at the I'm Out film premiere. Picture: Haringey Council

Det Ch Supt Fleming said: "Occasions like this are important because it's really vital to have trust and engagement between young people and the police."

The commander added she was now "really excited" about working with the young people involved going forward.

You may also want to watch:

Professional actor Akins, 21, plays the lead - a young man called Leon who is the perpetrator in a stabbing.

He told this newspaper: "It was something I related to. In London, it's so diverse, you are bound to be around people going through things like in the film. I feel like everyone in London can essentially relate to it."

Clapton's Leyla acted as a runner for the film. She said: "All my experiences on this journey have been very enlightening and educational but, most importantly, I feel as though it has been very active, in the sense of taking on skills that every younger individual needs for the world of work."

Jordan added: "It's one of my aspirations to get into film-making. And as a young person who has grown up in this community, I was able to engage with lots of young people to get ideas."

Cllr Mark Blake (Lab, Woodside), Haringey's community safety lead, told this newspaper: "We've put young people centre stage in terms of giving them a voice. So much of the discussion around this issue doesn't give them a voice.

Cllr Blake added: "The underlying issue is still grave, there's still a hell of a lot to be done."

All of the teenagers attend Haringey Sixth Form College, and the film was made with the help of Casual Films, the town hall and Scotland Yard.

Watch it at imout.org.uk and if you are a young person worried about youth violence or who wants to report crime anonymously, you can visit Fearless.org

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus: Pupils of Central Foundation Boys’ School told to self-isolate at home after ski trip to northern Italy

Central Foundation Boys' School in Cowper Street.

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Dior Lupqi: Teenager who fatally stabbed Nashon Esbrand named publicly for first time

A knife-wielding teenager chasing Nashon just before he was stabbed five times. Picture: Met Police

Partners for Improvement in Islington treats tenants ‘appallingly’ and has no accountability, councillor claims

Poet's Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Most Read

Coronavirus: Pupils of Central Foundation Boys’ School told to self-isolate at home after ski trip to northern Italy

Central Foundation Boys' School in Cowper Street.

Man, 19, found guilty of murdering Islington teen in Camden

Arif Biomy, 19, was found guilty by a jury at Inner London Crown Court. Picture: Met Police

Grineo Daka killing: Police re-issue pictures of trio they wish to trace after fatal shooting

Police want to speak with this trio in relation to the fatal shooting of Grineo Daka in Leyton. Picture: Met Police

Dior Lupqi: Teenager who fatally stabbed Nashon Esbrand named publicly for first time

A knife-wielding teenager chasing Nashon just before he was stabbed five times. Picture: Met Police

Partners for Improvement in Islington treats tenants ‘appallingly’ and has no accountability, councillor claims

Poet's Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Copper Box to host National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships

Action from the National Junior Indoor Rowing Championships (pic John Trigg/LYR)

Darts: Old Oak duo impress in Archway League Pairs Cup

Chris Cahill and Steve Dunsworth of Old Oak

Arteta keen to maximise Arsenal’s routes into Europe ahead of Olympiacos clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (second left) during the training session at London Colney. Picture: John Walton/PA

Islington youngsters impress in London Junior semi-finals as Arsenal students pay visit

Students from Arsenal in the Community were put through their paces by Islington BC coach Zowie Campbell (pic Reggie Hagland)

Finsbury Park coach Chapman wants to finish season strongly

Finsbury Park in action against Finchley (Pic: Remy Magnenat)
Drive 24