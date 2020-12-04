Search

Advanced search

Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir

PUBLISHED: 18:24 04 December 2020

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

met police

A sixth man has been charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Islington.

Dean Walker, 31, of Shearling Way in the Cally was charged with murder yesterday, and appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Mr Allaway-Muir, 22, was shot dead “in broad daylight” near a children’s playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway, on July 4.

Emergency services were called to Roman Way, at 3.20pm but despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a gunshot wound.

On July 9 Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road, De Beauvoir, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park, was charged with murder.

Demetrios Kyriacou, 33, of Liverpool Road, Barnsbury, Darren Dredge, 38, of no fixed abode, and Hassan Hamza, 27, of Arundel Square, Barnsbury were all charged with murder on July 16.

A trial date has still not been fixed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Mikel Arteta hails Arsenal fans for making difference in win over Rapid Vienna

A general view of socially distanced fans in the stands during the UEFA Europa League Group B match at The Emirates Stadium, London.

Arsenal fans treated to comfortable Europa League win on return to Emirates

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (right) attempts a shot on goal during the UEFA Europa League Group B match at The Emirates Stadium

Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Cricks Corner: Dartmouth Park Hill ‘institution’ under threat from plans to turn cafe into home

Cricks Corner, on the junction of Dartmouth Park Hill ad Bickerton Road. Picture: Cricks Corner

Tufnell Park singer releases inspiring single for Royal Free charity

Kitty Coburn and the Creative Collective perform Duran Duran's Ordinary World on Hampstead Heath in aid of the Royal Free charity