Sixth man charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police met police

A sixth man has been charged with the murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Islington.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dean Walker, 31, of Shearling Way in the Cally was charged with murder yesterday, and appeared in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court today.

Mr Allaway-Muir, 22, was shot dead “in broad daylight” near a children’s playground in the Westbourne Estate, Holloway, on July 4.

Emergency services were called to Roman Way, at 3.20pm but despite the best efforts of paramedics he was pronounced dead at the scene.

You may also want to watch:

A post-mortem examination found he had died of a gunshot wound.

On July 9 Nathaniel Reece, 39, of Southgate Road, De Beauvoir, was charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, and Matthew Hardy, 34, of Six Acres Estate, Finsbury Park, was charged with murder.

Demetrios Kyriacou, 33, of Liverpool Road, Barnsbury, Darren Dredge, 38, of no fixed abode, and Hassan Hamza, 27, of Arundel Square, Barnsbury were all charged with murder on July 16.

A trial date has still not been fixed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has video or images that could assist police, is asked to call 101 ref CAD 4432/4 July.

To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.