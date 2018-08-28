Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

PUBLISHED: 14:48 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:08 07 January 2019

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Archant

The mother of a murdered Canonbury man compared the justice system to “a snakes and ladders game”, after the inquest into her son’s death due to take place this morning was delayed.

Michelle McPhillips has made a Christmas memorial wall in Milner Square in honour of murdered son Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Polly HancockMichelle McPhillips has made a Christmas memorial wall in Milner Square in honour of murdered son Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Polly Hancock

An inquest into the death of Jonathon “JJ” McPhillps, who was stabbed through the chest outside Islington Town Hall in February 2017, was listed to start at 10am on Monday morning at St Pancras Coroner’s Court.

But in the latest setback for his bereaved mother’s fight for justice, it was postponed due to concerns about the Camley Street Court’s capacity to control witnesses.

Michelle McPhillips told the Gazette: “All this Christmas I was winding myself up and getting ready for court, like I did with the murder trial they cancelled before, but they did it again because they said ‘there is two rival gangs involved’.

“Everyone thinks I should have accepted the fact that my son has been murdered, that I should be getting on with life as normal.

“Well my life will never be normal. I have lost my only child. I do not have a family now. I didn’t celebrate Christmas because my son has been killed.

“It was hard enough with all this going on, but I was also preparing for the inquest.”

Michelle’s been told the inquest will go ahead at the Old Bailey at some point within the next three to six months.

A murder trial at the same court collapsed last August due to insufficient evidence.

“I didn’t understand why there is to be an inquest,” said Michelle. “We have had a murder trial.

“They are saying it doesn’t affect [any future] trial, so at least in doing an inquest we may get closer to real answers on what happened.

“I have waited two years to be told exactly what happened to my son medically.

“It just that whenever I get closer to dealing with stuff I get sent back to step one – it’s like a snakes and ladders game.”

The Met police released CCTV footage from the night JJ was stabbed last year, which shows a group of six man, some armed with knives, pursuing JJ down Upper Street.

JJ, who was 28 and a father of two young children, died in hospital three days later.

Cops announced a £20,000 reward for information leading to JJ’s killers’ imprisonment in September.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘customer incident’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Community crowdfunding to give ‘amazing’ Islington teacher ‘the best send off possible’

Tracey Wilson raised lots of money for different charities. Picture: Tracey Wilson

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Most Read

Retailers approached for Sovereign Centre with upgrades being designed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Number of blue badge holders falls

#includeImage($article, 225)

Care home sorry for failures highlighted by inspectors

#includeImage($article, 225)

Hotel’s cash donation to help charity find another base

#includeImage($article, 225)

Picture Past: January 3, 1969 – Body found in Weston pond

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Finsbury Park station evacuated due to ‘customer incident’

Finsbury Park Station was evacuated due to a 'customer incident'. Picture: Duncan Nielsen

Award-winning Cambridge vegan restaurant unveils first London site

Kimchi pancakes are a popular choice for customers at Stem + Glory in Cambridge. Picture: Katherine Ashdown

Inquest into death of Canonbury man stabbed to death in Upper Street delayed due to ‘safety concerns’

Jonathon 'JJ' McPhillips. Picture: Michelle McPhillips

Sophie Chapman: Police search for missing Islington woman last seen leaving hospital

Sophie Chapman is missing from Islington.

New diabetes monitoring equipment available in Islington

Flash Glucose monitoring is now available to some diabetes patients in Islington. Picture: Diabetes Uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists