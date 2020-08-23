Islington and Hackney dealers jailed after sending 1,800 parcels of drugs around world

Islington and Hackney dealers who were posting packages of drugs all over the globe have been jailed for ten years.

The drugs seized included ecstasy and a cannabis. Picture: Essex Police The drugs seized included ecstasy and a cannabis. Picture: Essex Police

James Willoughby, 27, of Islay Walk in Islington and Mac Cheremeh, 42, of Lingwood Road in Hackney, both pleaded guilty to three charges of conspiracy to supply class A drugs and two charges of conspiracy to supply class B drugs when they appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on January 21 this year.

They were arrested after Royal Mail intercepted around 1,800 parcels posted in and around Chelmsford in November and December 2018.

Worth up to £517,500, the drugs included crack cocaine, heroin, MDMA, cannabis, ketamine, LSD, crystal meth, amphetamine and ecstasy.

They were due to be posted across the UK, as well as to Australia and America.

They were arrested after Royal Mail intercepted around 1,800 parcels. Picture: Essex Police They were arrested after Royal Mail intercepted around 1,800 parcels. Picture: Essex Police

Postal staff became suspicious when 54 parcels smelling strongly of cannabis arrived in the sorting office over the course of four days.

Police were called and detectives launched an investigation.

They saw James’ brother Charles Willoughby, 32, of Rollason Way in Brentwood, posting envelopes which were later retrieved and found to contain cannabis bud.

He was arrested on December 19, 2018.

Mac Cheremeh was caught posting the parcels of drugs. Picture: Essex Police Mac Cheremeh was caught posting the parcels of drugs. Picture: Essex Police

While searching Charles’ flat, James was seen jumping from a balcony.

Officers found large boxes of padded envelopes identical to those seized by police and cannabis bud in the property.

They also searched a flat in Watson Heights, Chelmsford, which was linked to Cheremeh and James, where they found more cannabis bud and £1,000 in cash.

Packaging items and drugs were also discovered in a house linked to James in Broomfield Road, Chelmsford.

The three men were summonsed to court in December 2019.

Alongside the charges admitted by his brother and Cheremeh, Charles admitted conspiracy to supply a class B drug.

They all returned to court on August 19, where James and Cheremeh were each jailed for ten years.

Charles was given an eight-month jail term, suspended for two years.

The drugs, paraphernalia, mobile phones, computer and technical equipment used in their operation were seized and will be destroyed.

A Proceeds of Crime hearing will be held in due course.