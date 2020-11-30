Islington drug dealer handed three years after police uncover Class A ‘haul’

An Islington man has been jailed for three years after the police raided his home and discovered a “haul” of Class A drugs.

On January 31, Met Police officers used a drugs warrant to enter Nicholas Leighton’s N1 home, where they found numerous wraps and bags of cocaine and MDMA, 29 tables covered in Class A drugs and more than £25,000 in cash.

While uncovering the stash, police officers called Leighton and asked him to come home - which he did.

Although he had taken off his jacket before entering, it was later found with £2,000 in cash and a wrap of cocaine.

Leighton was charged and appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on February 28.

The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to possession of MDMA with intent to supply, two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

On May 22, officers used a second warrant to search his home and car, finding 11 more wraps of cocaine hidden in a pot of protein powder and about another £2,500.

They also seized a mobile phone, which was later found to contain messages relating to drug dealing.

He was sentenced on November 27 at Snaresbrook Crown Court to three years’ imprisonment.

Insp Stephen Johnston-Keay said: “The Met will continue to target those who supply large quantities of drugs, and bring them to justice. Confiscation proceedings against Leighton will now commence.

“I am delighted with today’s outcome and believe that it serves as evidence of our zero-tolerance approach towards drug dealing in our community.

“We will continue working in partnership with key stakeholders to disrupt the distribution of illegal substances in our boroughs.

“This was a significant haul of drugs that we successfully removed from circulation.

“The sentences passed today reflect the enormous harm such offences cause to communities across the UK. We hope that this shows how we are committed to pursuing those involved in this type of criminality and intent on bringing them to justice.”

Anyone with information about crime should contact police on its non-emergency number 101, or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.