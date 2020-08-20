Islington drug driver who caused head-on collision is jailed

A drug driver from Islington has been handed two years in jail after causing a head-on collision.

At around 4pm on February 8, Aurimas Stipinas, 26, of Whewell Road, was driving a Citroen Picasso and under the influence of cocaine and cannabis when he veered onto the wrong side of the road on a bend.

He crashed into a Fiat 500 head-on in Rushmore Hill, Sevenoaks, and the woman driving the other car was left suffering with serious back injuries.

Stipinas and his passenger also had leg injuries.

He was arrested after failing a roadside drugs test and being found to not have insurance.

An investigation found in the lead up to the crash, witnesses saw Stipinas speeding, overtaking and driving on the wrong side of the road.

He pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by dangerous driving, two counts of driving with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and driving without insurance.

On August 12, Stipinas was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court to two years’ in jail and disqualified from driving for three years. Before he can drive again, he will be required to take an extended test.

Investigation lead PC Belinda Croft said: “Stipinas’ irresponsible and reckless behaviour could easily have had fatal consequences.

“As it is, his passenger and the victim in the other car have suffered some very serious injuries which could have profound health implications for the rest of their lives.

“The results of his blood test were alarming and prove he was clearly not in a fit state to drive. He has shown absolutely no regard for the safety of fellow road users and a custodial sentence was therefore inevitable.”