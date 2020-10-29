Search

Islington man charged in connection with fatal Battersea shooting

PUBLISHED: 17:40 29 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:48 29 October 2020

The Met Police have charged a man from Islington with perverting the course of justice. Picture: Met Police.

Archant

An Islington man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a woman in Battersea on Christmas Eve last year.

Flamur Beqiri, 36, was killed on the evening of December 24, 2019 on Battersea Church Road in Wandsworth.

The Met Police arrested Clifford Rollex, 30, of Percival Street in Islington, yesterday (October 28) and charged him with perverting the course of public justice this morning.

He was due to appear at Highbury Magistrates’ Court today.

Three Swedish nationals - 33, 31 and 22 - were arrested in connection with the crime on October 8 in Sweden, at addresses in Stockholm and Vaxjo, under a UK European Arrest Warrant.

They are all still subject to the extradition process through the Swedish judicial system.

Anis Fouad Hemissi, 23, a Swedish national, was previously charged with Flamur’s murder.

He was extradited back to the UK from Denmark in June and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, December 1.

