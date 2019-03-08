Islington man pleads not guilty to hit-and-run causing GBH on pensioner

A 90-year-old man was hospitalised after being involved in a collision in Central Street. Picture: Google Maps Archant

An Islington man yesterday pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily harm in connection to a hit-and-run collision that put a 90-year-old in hospital.

Danny O’Reilly, 23, appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court charged with GBH, driving without insurance, driving not in accordance with a licence, failing to stop and failing to report a road traffic collision.

Police charged O’Reilly on January 21 and he appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on February 18.

The case relates to an incident in Central Street on August 6, which left the victim suffering from “serious injuries” to his head and leg.

At the time a Met Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Worcester Point, following reports of a collision between a moped and a male pedestrian.”

They added the pensioner “has since been discharged from hospital and continues to recover at home.”

The defendant is due to stand on trial at Blackfriars on August 27.