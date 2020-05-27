Search

Advanced search

Takieddine Boudhane killing: Islington’s top cop says Covid-19 crisis won’t stop international manhunt

PUBLISHED: 13:17 27 May 2020

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Taqi was stabbed to death in Stroud Green Road last night. Picture: Taqi

Archant

Islington’s top cop says the coronavirus crisis will not stop police tracing a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park.

Delivery driver Takieddine “Taki” Boudhane, 30, was stabbed in a suspected road rage incident in Lennox Road on January 3 – and he died at the scene.

Police believe the driver of a white Volkswagen Caddy panel-type van - later found abandoned - stabbed Taki at about 6.50pm, before fleeing the country.

You may also want to watch:

Islington’s Ch Supt Raj Kohli told the Gazette: “We know who he is and he will be arrested once he comes to police notice, so it’s just a matter of time.

“There’s a hunt for him. None of that stops because of Covid, but he will come. He will not be able to lay his head on the pillow comfortably, ever, because we will get him. And Taki and his family will get justice.

“He is not in Britain, if he was in Britain he would be in my custody.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Journalist apologises after ‘disgusting’ knife crime piece

Claudia Hicks stands in front of the finished mural of her brother Henry who died aged 18

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Hypocrite’: Dominic Cummings heckled outside his house in Islington after allegedly breaching lockdown

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's senior aide Dominic Cummings arrives at his north London home, after he a gave press conference over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Police urge public to flag incendiary videos after vandals trash memorials to murdered Islington teens

Alan Cartwright (left) and Alex Smith (right). Pictures: Cherrie Cartwright and Met Police

Hidden cameras discovered in children’s toilet at Upper Holloway primary school

Duncombe Primary School Pic: CH Architects LLP

Teen in critical condition after Hullbridge Mews stabbing

Stock image of police officer and police cordon. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Journalist apologises after ‘disgusting’ knife crime piece

Claudia Hicks stands in front of the finished mural of her brother Henry who died aged 18

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Coronavirus: Premier League clubs agree contact training

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) Matteo Guendouzi and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the training session at London Colney (Pic: John Walton/PA)

Title-winning footage to stir up magical memories for Middlesex old boy Franklin

Middlesex captain James Franklin celebrates winning the 2016 county championship title (pic John Walton/PA)

Coronavirus: Bowlers ‘will be able to swing ball’ says Dukes owner

A collection of Dukes and Son cricket balls

Coronavirus: Premier League in tech talks over contact training

Tottenham Hotspur's Lucas Moura (centre) plays head table tennis during a training session at the Tottenham Hotspur Training Ground in March

Coronavirus: Former RFU chief suggests ‘Cup of World Rugby’

Former RFU chief executive Francis Baron (right) and then Director of Elite Rugby Rob Andrew during a press conference in 2009
Drive 24