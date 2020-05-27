Takieddine Boudhane killing: Islington’s top cop says Covid-19 crisis won’t stop international manhunt
PUBLISHED: 13:17 27 May 2020
Islington’s top cop says the coronavirus crisis will not stop police tracing a man wanted in connection to a fatal stabbing in Finsbury Park.
Delivery driver Takieddine “Taki” Boudhane, 30, was stabbed in a suspected road rage incident in Lennox Road on January 3 – and he died at the scene.
Police believe the driver of a white Volkswagen Caddy panel-type van - later found abandoned - stabbed Taki at about 6.50pm, before fleeing the country.
Islington’s Ch Supt Raj Kohli told the Gazette: “We know who he is and he will be arrested once he comes to police notice, so it’s just a matter of time.
“There’s a hunt for him. None of that stops because of Covid, but he will come. He will not be able to lay his head on the pillow comfortably, ever, because we will get him. And Taki and his family will get justice.
“He is not in Britain, if he was in Britain he would be in my custody.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD5934/3Jan.
