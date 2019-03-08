Search

Islington police recruit becomes third generation of family to join Met Police

PUBLISHED: 12:30 19 June 2019

Norman, Andy and Frazer Briers. Picture: Met Police

Norman, Andy and Frazer Briers. Picture: Met Police

Archant

A new recruit to Islington police is the third generation of his family to serve the Met.

Norman Briers. Picture: Met PoliceNorman Briers. Picture: Met Police

Pc Frazer Briers, 19, has finished his first night shifts as an emergency response officer. He is following in the footsteps of his father Andy, 53, who works centrally on the gang squad Trident and his grandfather Norman, 83, a retired Detective Chief Superintendent.

Though there are plenty of dangers for a young cop in Islington, with a young mother stabbed in Holloway last week, Andy isn't worried about his son's safety.

He said: "He's a sensible boy and a big strong rugby player - he's used to rolling around and he'll be fine.

"It's no more dangerous now than its ever been, despite how the media portrays it."

Norman, Andy and Frazer Briers. Picture: Met PoliceNorman, Andy and Frazer Briers. Picture: Met Police

Growing up in a police household Frazer couldn't resist joining the ranks.

Frazer said: "I grew up with a family that told me stories about their experiences in the job and about the various opportunities that are available In the Met.

"It was clear to see the enjoyment that they got out of the job and this ultimately influenced me to join and follow in their footsteps."

Frazer's uncle Richard is also a retired detective and his son Rory is a part time officer but the line was started by Norman who joined in 1958 after serving three years with the RAF.

Norman said: "I started to find working in an office undemanding so joined the force for a more varied career.

"I wasn't disappointed and I look back at my time in service with pride and satisfaction knowing I have made a significant difference to keeping our city safe, whilst living a very varied and interesting life."

Andy has seen a lot of changes from when his father first joined in 1958 at the age of 23 to his own service over the past thirty years.

His son Frazer faces modern challenges but Andy thinks the police are well equipped to deal with it.

He said: "In the old days it was very much robberies and burglaries, now we're seeing more violence around gangs and things like online fraud.

"These are things that weren't as prevalent when my father was in the service.

"The younger generation, like my son, they're much more competent and are at home with cyber crime."

