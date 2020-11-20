Islington Police Station set to reopen to the public after refurbishment

The revamped front counter at Islington Police Station is re-opening to the public at the end of the month.

The 24-hour counter in Tolpuddle Street where people can report crimes in person has been closed since the start of September for refurbishment work to take place.

When it re-opens on November 30, the temporary front counter at Holloway Police Station in Hornsey Road will close.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “The refurbishment work was carried out to create a more modern facility which will meet the demands of 21st century policing.

“It will also reduce the running costs of the estate.”

The public can also contact the police online at www.met.police.uk