Search

Advanced search

Islington Police Station set to reopen to the public after refurbishment

PUBLISHED: 11:36 20 November 2020

Islington Police Station in Tolpuddle Street. Picture: Met Police

Islington Police Station in Tolpuddle Street. Picture: Met Police

met

The revamped front counter at Islington Police Station is re-opening to the public at the end of the month.

The 24-hour counter in Tolpuddle Street where people can report crimes in person has been closed since the start of September for refurbishment work to take place.

You may also want to watch:

When it re-opens on November 30, the temporary front counter at Holloway Police Station in Hornsey Road will close.

A spokesperson for Scotland Yard said: “The refurbishment work was carried out to create a more modern facility which will meet the demands of 21st century policing.

“It will also reduce the running costs of the estate.”

The public can also contact the police online at www.met.police.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church's Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Police block entrance to Clerkenwell baptism amid lockdown restrictions

Pastor Regan King outside The Angel Church's Mount Zion Hall building on Chadwell Street in Clerkenwell on November 15. Picture: Joanna Lonergan

Meet the intruder who famously broke into Buckingham Palace

Michael Fagan. Picture: PA

Islington Green: Sleeping among the trees

Martin and Larch have found a home in the trees at Dixon Clark Court. Picture: Nicola Baird

Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Mary Wollstonecraft statue comes to Newington Green after decade-long campaign

Maggi Hambling's statue in Newington Green, dedicated to Mary Wollstonecraft. Picture: Ioana Marinescu

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Islington Police Station set to reopen to the public after refurbishment

Islington Police Station in Tolpuddle Street. Picture: Met Police

Arsenal boss Montemurro ‘very proud’ of Williamson

Tottenham Hotspur's Rianna Dean (right) and Arsenal's Leah Williamson battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal Women 2 Tottenham Women 2 (Arsenal win on pens)

Tottenham Hotspur's Alex Morgan misses in the penalty shoot out during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

Islington Council launches £1.6m We Are Cally project - which could see more ‘people-friendly streets’

West Library in The Cally. Picture: Islington Council

Recipe for Welsh Griddle Cakes

Afternoon tea recipes including welsh cakes home made scones lavender and raspberry jelly can cheer up a winter's day