Islington police intensify action against knife crime in national crackdown

PUBLISHED: 20:36 12 November 2020

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station on November 12 as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative. Picture: Andre Langlois

Police officers around the country, including in London and Islington, have ramped up efforts to tackle knife crime.

From November 9, Met Police officers joined forces around the country in a knife crime crackdown, with weapons sweeps and patrols in crime hotspots, and using Automatic Number Plate Recognition technology to target drivers supplying drugs.

They have also teamed up with colleagues in the British Transport Police, and used drug detection dogs and knife arches around transport hubs.

There were multiple police officers and cars, and metal detector gates, at Highbury and Islington rail station this evening (November 12) as part of the Operation Sceptre initiative.

Cmdr Jane Connors, the Met’s violence lead, said: “We know the heartbreaking impact of knife crime on families and communities in London which is why, despite this epidemic, tackling it remains a priority for everyone in the Met.

“We are committed to not only bearing down on high harm offenders but also preventing violence from occurring in the first place, with officers putting a focus on education and intervention with young people.”

She said the operation was an “intensification” of day-to-day work, and urged people to come forward with information about knife crime: “It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone’s son or daughter.”

Officers will be talking to young people about the support available and the consequences of carrying a knife, while also engaging with businesses to ensure they do not sell knives irresponsibly.

Anyone with information should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

