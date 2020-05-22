Search

Advanced search

‘Is the sun tan that important’: Islington’s top cop urges people to stay at home and practice social distancing rules over bank holiday weekend

PUBLISHED: 17:59 22 May 2020

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Archant

Islington’s top cop has urged everyone to stay home or abide by social distancing rules over the bank holiday weekend so his officers can focus on tackling violent crime.

Ch Supt Raj Kohli says officers will patrol parks and, if necessarily, fine people for breaking the rules.

As of May 13, one member per household can meet with another person from a different household so long as they practise social distancing by staying two meters apart.

Police can now fine people £100 for the first offence, lowered to £50 if paid within 14 days. They can fine £200 for the second offence, then doubling for each further crime up to a maximum of £3,200.

You may also want to watch:

Ch Supt Kohli told the Gazette: “We know that it’s going to be challenging because of the weather. We know it’s going to be more challenging because people may misunderstand the lockdown. The key message of government has been “stay alert”, and I know that people have been questioning what does stay alert mean? To me stay alert is quite simple: stay at home but if you have to go out under certain circumstances then stay alert to those circumstances.

“I’m not a fan of enforcing this legislation because of me that’s an indication of failure, the failure being people have not understood how dangerous Covid is. But if I have to enforce I will enforce. It’s not a game. The point is saving lives. Stay at home. Is the sun tan that important? If you really have to do it then do it safely.

“However we will see people with cans of beer, we will see picnics, people visiting people outside of their own households and we will deal with that accordingly.”

He added: “For us to keep people safe from contracting the virus and dying, do people really want to draw us away from what we’re traditionally there for, which is managing crime and disorder? Managing violence on the streets of London, which there have been incidents of in the past couple of weeks.

If we get drawn to conversations about “this person doesn’t live in my house...”, that’s fine but for every conversation we’re having that’s one less opportunity to stop and search somebody who might be carrying a knife.

“We will be in parks and things and respond accordingly. I have a finite number of offices and it could be they may be dealing with something else that needs their attention more than people for whom having a picnic in a park is so important that the death of somebody else is irrelevant.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Flames were flying out of the window’: Firefighters tackle blaze in St Luke’s Estate

St Luke's Estate fire. Picture: Christopher Reeves

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

“It’s a weird, twilight zone” says Sherlock and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss

Actors Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss are outside the King's Head Theatre which they are supporting in its fundraising endeavours

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Coronavirus: Islington XR activists call on council to make roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians

Islington XR activist used stencils to paint a new cycle lane outside Islington Town Hall in Upper Street. Picture: Islington XR

Most Read

‘Flames were flying out of the window’: Firefighters tackle blaze in St Luke’s Estate

St Luke's Estate fire. Picture: Christopher Reeves

Hackney men sentenced after man stabbed to death at Islington house party

L-R: Mohammed Musse and Ramani Boreland. Picture: Met Police

“It’s a weird, twilight zone” says Sherlock and League of Gentlemen star Mark Gatiss

Actors Ian Hallard and Mark Gatiss are outside the King's Head Theatre which they are supporting in its fundraising endeavours

Car chased by police collides with woman in Highbury

Met Police stock image. Picture Met Police

Coronavirus: Islington XR activists call on council to make roads safer for cyclists and pedestrians

Islington XR activist used stencils to paint a new cycle lane outside Islington Town Hall in Upper Street. Picture: Islington XR

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Bank Holiday weekend sports quiz

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)

‘Is the sun tan that important’: Islington’s top cop urges people to stay at home and practice social distancing rules over bank holiday weekend

Ch Supt Raj Kohli. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Coronavirus: Up to third of Islington could be covered by low-traffic neighbourhoods by end of year

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Arts and Media School Islington. Photo by Em Fitzgerald

The Crown star Matt Smith reveals his scariest job in theatre in Almeida podcast

and Hugh Skinner as Luis Carruthers in American Psycho at the Almeida

Gender pay gap: Female Islington Council workers earn higher median wage than males – but BAME staff earn less on average than white colleagues

Islington Town Hall.Picture:Ken Mears
Drive 24