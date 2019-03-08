Killers were 'screaming and laughing' before stabbing Islington teen to death in Camden

A police van outside the Queens Head and Artichoke pub. Picture: Sam Volpe Archant

Police investigating the killing of an Islington teen in Camden on Monday night have confirmed he was chased by a "number of suspects" and stabbed "a number of times".

A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe A police cordon blocks off access to Munster Square in the Regent's Park Estate, where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death last night. Picture: Sam Volpe

The 16-year-old, named locally as Alex Smith, 16, was found with stab injuries in Munster Square, shortly after 11pm and pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem will take place in due course.

Det Ch Insp Paul Healy, leading the investigation, said: "We believe the victim was chased around the square by a number of suspects prior to being stabbed a number of times.

"The suspects made off in a vehicle which was discovered burnt out nearby. Another vehicle believed to be involved in the incident was also found burnt out some distance away."

One witness said from her bedroom window she had seen three men "screaming and laughing" as they pursued the victim, who she said could be heard banging on a family's front door appealing for help before he was stabbed.

She added: "He said 'help me, help me, help me'. He collapsed on the floor and then it was quiet."

Another resident, who also declined to be named, told this newspaper she had "been watching David Attenborough" and missed the stabbing. "I didn't even hear it," she said. "I was up late and only noticed what was going on after it had happened when the police came."

Another woman, a mother and grandmother who lives opposite the crime scene told the Gazette: "I came down to go the loo and just saw the blaring lights through my door. I think that was in the very early stages - there were only a couple of police officers there. It's scary, I've got a 15 year old living here. I didn't know him but they younger generation of the family were all aware of him."

Mr Smith is the second Islington teen to be stabbed to death this year, after Nedim Bilgin, 17, was fatally wounded in Caledonian Road on January 29.

Anyone with information can call police on 02083580400 and quote CAD8433/12Aug or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

