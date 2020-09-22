Kamal Nuur stabbing: Police hunt two youths captured on CCTV racing away from Cally murder scene on a bike

Detectives are seeking the public's help in tracing two youths captured on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Kamal Nuur in Cally are seeking the public’s help in tracing two youths captured on CCTV racing away from the murder scene on a bike.

Detectives are seeking the public's help in tracing two youths captured on CCTV fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

Kamal was found suffering from stab wounds in North Road just after 8pm on September 14, and died at the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics who treated him there.

A post mortem confirmed he died as a result of stab wounds.

Police think Kamal was chased and attacked in Goodinge Close by two male suspects, who then fled in the direction of York Way.

CCTV images released by police today show the suspects in North Road just before 8pm, cycling towards York Way.

Kamal Nuur, who was stabbed to death.

They are then seen racing into Brecknock Road before turning onto Leighton Road and speeding along the footpath.

DCI Andy Partridge, from specialist crime north command, said: “These images are significant as we piece together the events that led to the attack on Kamal.

“He suffered horrific injuries in the attack that took place and was set upon for no apparent reason.

“I believe the public can assist in not only telling us where these suspects were heading to, but also someone will know who they are.”

He continued: “Such grotesque, brazen acts of violence cannot be acceptable, and anyone providing information can have the assurance it will be held in the strictest confidence.

“Those responsible do not deserve any protection. Kamal’s family are shocked at his death and will never come to terms with losing him in such a violent way.”

There have been no arrests.

Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call the incident room on 0208 358 033 or 101 ref CAD 7154/14 Sept.

To remain completely anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.