Video

Liverpool Road 999 caller guilty of attacking Islington police officers with knife – but cleared of attempted murder

Alex Traykov. Picture: Met Police Archant

A hoax 999 caller who attacked police officers with a kitchen knife on the steps of a Liverpool Road address was today convicted of wounding with intent.

The knife used to attack the officers. Picture: Met Police The knife used to attack the officers. Picture: Met Police

But after eight hours of deliberations, jurors cleared him of four alternative indictments of attempted murder at the Old Bailey.

Alex Traykov, 20, of Redhill, Surrey, lured cops to his friend's property by pretending two men were having a fight there, and giving his name as Solomon.

But during an eight-day trial jurors heard how four officers instead arrived to a darkened flat, where only a basement light was on, and that Traykov answered the door with his hand behind his back to conceal the large kitchen knife he was holding.

“Whilst the officers expected trouble,” said Duncan Atkinson QC, for the Crown, “nothing could have prepared them for what in fact awaited them, or the fact that rather than seeking to break up violence against others they were about to be subjected to violence themselves.”

Jurors heard how Traykov first attacked Pc Istarlin Said-Ali, 31, bringing the knife down at her head and cutting her hand as she blocked the second blow.

He then ran at Rafal Kedziore, 34, slashing a 4cm wound to his face and cutting the back of his neck.

The defendant also wounded a third officer, Ben Thompson, 40, by slashing his arms and proceeding to rain blows on him. He was detained after Pc Laura Watkins, 39, tasered him twice.

Mr Atkinson said: “The defendant was acting throughout in a determined way, making a series of deliberate large movements of the knife towards the officers.

“He continued after them as they sought to retreat. He continued to stab at them after they had fallen to the ground.”

During the trial jurors heard how the former Winchester University student called 999 as a “prank” and was so high on cannabis he wasn't thinking.

Jurors found him guilty of the lesser charges by a majority of 10 to 2.

Traykov is to be sentenced on May 10.