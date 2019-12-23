Search

Love Island star appears in court on assault charge

PUBLISHED: 15:37 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:37 23 December 2019

Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend.

Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, is alleged to have hit Lewis Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a serious head injury.

Former professional tennis player and model Burton does not support the prosecution and insists he is not a victim, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court was told.

Flack put her head in her hands as she was released on bail with conditions that stop her having any contact with Burton ahead of a trial on March 4.

Paul Morris, defending, said: "They had been in a relationship all of this year and he appears in court today to support her and they remain a couple."

Flack was mobbed by photographers as she arrived at court on Monday morning wearing a black coat, scarf and boots before being escorted into the building by police.

Burton arrived at court separately from his girlfriend wearing a navy Parka-style jacket with a fur-lined hood, and watched proceedings from the packed public gallery.

Flack stood in front of the glass-enclosed dock to confirm her name, address, date of birth and that her nationality is British before the single charge was read out in court.

Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after police were called to her Islington flat on December 12.

Irish TV presenter Laura Whitmore will take over hosting duties on Love Island and its companion show Aftersun when filming commences in South Africa in January.

